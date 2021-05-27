Cancel
Real Estate

Affordable Housing Is The Key

By Letters Editor
eugeneweekly.com
 12 days ago

The housing crisis in America demands local and national solutions (“Who Can Afford To Live In Those Apartments?” Letters, 5/20). The American Relief Act was a start, but more is needed. Right now the Housing Voucher Program reaches only 25 percent of those who qualify, millions are left without hope. Congress is more likely to fully fund this and other housing initiatives if they hear from us. With the inequities like housing exposed by the pandemic, it is time to turn things around, putting America on the road to equity. So take a few moments to ask your members of Congress (202-224-3121) to take action. Together we can make a difference.

