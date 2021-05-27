Cancel
Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

By University of Illinois at Chicago
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are a step closer to discovering why it is so difficult for people to withdraw from some antidepressant medications. The paper, "Antidepressants produce persistent Gαs associated signaling changes in lipid rafts following drug withdrawal," published in the journal Molecular Pharmacology, addresses the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause antidepressant withdrawal syndrome.

