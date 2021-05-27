Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

In this personal essay, Rebecca Brown explains why we need to lose the stigma around antidepressants in the bid for better mental health. I struggled with my mental health for years before I finally made the decision to start taking antidepressants. Prior to this, I’d been offered them numerous times by doctors (usually when my psychological symptoms had manifested physically) but I’d always refused, insisting that I could cope, or that I’d put myself on yet another waiting list for cognitive behavioural therapy instead. In my mind, antidepressants were the last resort. I felt like I should wait until I was at my absolute limit—when I categorically could not go on—until I gave in and took them.