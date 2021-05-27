Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 mln roubles for not deleting banned content

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday. ($1 = 73.4400 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Tiktok 1 5 Mln Roubles#Content Moscow#Moscow#Reporting#Court#Editing#Tech Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Google
Country
Russia
Related
World985theriver.com

Russia reports 13,721 daily COVID-19 cases, 371 deaths

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 13,721 new coronavirus cases, including 6,590 in the capital, on Monday, after the number of daily infections rose sharply last week and Moscow declared a four-day public holiday to reduce the spread of the virus. The new cases took the total number of infections in...
Internetsandiegouniontribune.com

Germany seeks to fine operators of Telegram messenger app

BERLIN — German authorities have launched proceedings against Telegram that could see the messenger app’s operators fined for failing to abide by laws requiring social media sites to police their users’ actions. German magazine Der Spiegel reported over the weekend that officials believe use of the Telegram app has reached...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Franklin Templeton India's trustee and CEO fined for violating rules

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator fined Franklin Templeton India’s trustee, chief executive and officials, including fund mangers, on Monday for violating rules while overseeing credit funds that unexpectedly shut down last year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said chief executive Sanjay Sapre failed to...
Industrymymixfm.com

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Russian NGO ban ‘also taking aim at German government’

At the end of May, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office labeled three German NGOs “undesirable organizations.” It included the Berlin-based Center for Liberal Modernity (LibMod). “This is also aimed at the German government because it has financed our previous cooperation projects with Russian partners,” said Ralf Fücks, co-founder of the...
Politicsbitcoin.com

Russian Court Bans Websites Explaining How to Trade Bitcoin

A court in Russia’s Perm region has decided to block a number of websites describing how to exchange cryptocurrency for fiat cash. Local prosecutors claim the dissemination of this type of information is against the law in Russia as it may facilitate the laundering of illicit funds. Kungur City Court...
BusinessBusiness Insider

EU Might Slap Amazon With $425 Mln Fine For Privacy Violations: WSJ

(RTTNews) - A European Union regulator is reportedly planning to slap a fine of over $425 million on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) for privacy violations. The proposed fine could be the biggest-yet penalty under the bloc's privacy law. According to the Wall Street Journal, the CNPD, Luxembourg's data-protection commission, has circulated...
Worldcoinnounce.com

Russian Court bans websites describing how to exchange cryptocurrency for fiat cash.

The Kungur City Court in the Russian Perm Krai region upheld a request filed by the Beryozovsky District Prosecutor’s Office to take down several websites describing various methods of cashing out bitcoin. The prosecutors who discovered the crypto platforms insist that publishing such content violates Russian legislation on combating the legalization of crime proceeds. “It was established that information on methods of cashing out the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was freely available for viewing and using on certain Internet resources,” a press release revealed.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Russia fined Facebook, Telegram for unlawful content

Russia has fined social media platform Facebook and messaging app Telegram for not taking down content the government deems unlawful. The Associated Press reported it is unknown what content the apps failed to remove, but the Russian government has recently been going after content that is anti-government. Facebook was fined...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Russian court bans organizations of dissident Alexei Navalny

MOSCOW — A Russian court has banned several organizations of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, classifying them as extremist. The organizations include Navalny's anti-corruption foundation FBK and his regional offices, the Moscow court announced Wednesday. The prosecution in Moscow said Navalny's movement was destabilizing the "socio-political situation in the country." It...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Russian Court outlaws Alexei Nalany's allies

A Russian court on Wednesday outlawed groups linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after declaring them "extremist," a move that bans his allies from elections and will further strain U.S.-Russia ties before a closely watched summit. Libby Hogan reports.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Russian Court Brands Navalny Political Organisations 'Extremist'

A court in Moscow Wednesday branded the political organisations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as "extremist" and barred them from working in Russia, a further blow to the embattled opposition ahead of parliamentary elections. The ruling could spell the end for Navalny's anti-corruption organisation, which had shone a light...
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Russian court shuts down Navalny-linked groups

A Russian court on Wednesday shut down groups linked to outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after determining they were "extremist." Both Navalny's regional political offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation, known as FBK, were ordered to be liquidated and transferred to the ownership of the Russian Federation, according to a statement from the Moscow City Court's press service. The decision also renders all members ineligible to run for office in the future.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Russian Court Considers Ban on Groups Founded by Opposition Leader Navalny

A Russian court has begun considering a request from prosecutors to ban organizations founded by jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Along with a new law, a ruling to outlaw the organizations would prohibit people linked to the groups from seeking public office, including seats in parliament, before a vital parliamentary election in September.
Politicspogowasright.org

Russian personal data law amended to address publicly available data and fines

March 2021 brought two significant amendments to Russia’s Personal Data Law: one related to processing of publicly available personal data, and another increasing fines for violations of various data privacy requirements. This article provides a summary of the amendments. Natalia Gulyaeva, Julia Gurieva, and Alla Gorbushina of Hogan Lovells write:
UEFASeattle Times

Russian referee, Latvian club banned in match-fixing probe

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian referee was banned by UEFA for 10 years on Wednesday in a match-fixing case and Latvian club Ventspils must serve a seven-year ban from European competitions. Sergey Lapochkin is banned from “exercising any refereeing activity at national and international level” until March 2031, UEFA...