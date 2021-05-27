Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 mln roubles for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday. ($1 = 73.4400 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)