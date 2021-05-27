Cancel
Solve Homelessness By Helping People

By Letters Editor
eugeneweekly.com
 12 days ago

Homelessness is dear to my heart. I have been homeless a number of times. I have faced the fact that the government is not going to help solve the problem. It is going to be up to the churches and the community. I know it sounds a little strange. What if a church group or individual “adopted” a homeless person and walked them through the process of being ready for housing? Say, for instance, someone needs to get a copy of their birth certificate so they can get a driver license. How much would that cost? A church could take up a collection.

Burlington, VTWCAX

Mobile clinics help get vaccine to homeless community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is working with community groups around the state to help Vermonters experiencing homelessness get vaccinated against COVID-19. A team from Community Health Centers of Burlington is helping to distribute the vaccine in Chittenden County, Vermont Public Radio reported. On a recent day,...
Oregon StateKVAL

Oregon bill offers free state IDs to homeless people

SALEM, Ore. – Starting next year, Oregon will waive application fees for state-issued IDs for homeless people under a bill that passed through the state legislature on Wednesday. House Bill 3026 bars the Oregon DMV from charging the $44.50 ID card application fee to people experiencing homelessness. It also requires...
Jasper, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Memorial Park students help the homeless in Jasper

Memorial Park Elementary School has helped Jasper's less fortunate this school year. Students at Memorial Park were asked to bring food and toiletry items to the school, and all of their donations were later dropped off at Custom Shirts and Signs in Jasper for the business to stock their community food pantry.
Oyster Bay, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Altruistic teen’s mission: to help homeless

Last year, as the coronavirus spread and people hunkered down in their homes, North Shore first responders leaped into action, figuring out how to provide needed health care and emergency assistance while continuing to assure the uninterrupted flow of basic community services to the region’s towns and villages. Then there...
Portland, ORKTVB

Where do homeless people go when camps are removed in Portland?

PORTLAND, Ore — After largely halting the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Portland announced that starting May 24, crews would begin clearing more homeless camps. Before the pandemic, the city cleared about 50 camps per week, but after COVID arrived that number dropped to about five camps...
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

These teens helped feed thousands of people in need through their 'Muslim Soup Kitchen'

Over 50 Muslim teenagers gathered to feed thousands of residents in New York's Capital Region last week. In its sixth year, the annual National Muslim Soup Kitchen Day brought together young Muslim volunteers and other members of the community in order to do good. This has proven particularly important as the pandemic, which has left many unemployed, continues across the United States. Program director Uzma Popal, who is in charge of ensuring the soup kitchen runs smoothly, shared that the yearly outreach initiative "is all about teaching and creating unity," especially during times of great social division, Spectrum News reports.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Financial help available for Omaha renters on verge of homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re behind on your rent, help is available. Thursday, the City of Omaha and MAACH Connect launched a campaign to make sure people know about the $22 million made available by the federal government. After receiving $22,248,295.10 from the U.S. Treasury, Omaha chose Metro Area...
Minoritiesbctv.org

Wolf Administration Emphasizes Vaccination Privacy, Safety for Latinx Communities

The Pennsylvania Latino Affairs Commission hosted a discussion about the importance of ensuring Latinx communities in Pennsylvania receive reliable and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines. The panel discussion, led by Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, took place during a Facebook Live event entitled Vax Facts: Privacy and Safety for the Latinx Communities. This event is the third in a series that seeks to provide relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and address the questions of concerned citizens.
Astoria, ORhollywoodunlocked.com

Homeless Woman Dies Unaware of $884,000 Inheritance

It was recently discovered that a homeless woman died last year without any knowledge that she inherited $884,000. The woman identified as Cathy Boone died in January 2020 at a warming shelter in Astoria, Oregon, and her family says she had been struggling with drug abuse and mental illness. Back in 2016, her mother left a lump sum of $884,000 when she died but none of her relatives were able to find her so she could claim the money. After it was too late, the money transferred to the Department of State Lands and it is still unclaimed to this day.
Seattle, WAstartupnchill.com

Compassion Seattle: Is this the path to solving homelessness? Tech, biz, politics leaders speak out

Tim Burgess (bottom left), Rachel Smith (top right), Kieran Snyder (bottom right) and host Mike Lewis of GeekWireThat Seattle has a homelessness crisis isn’t in dispute; how to solve it is. Stepping right into the middle of the fray is Compassion Seattle, an initiative that seeks to rewrite the city charter with a roadmap that mandates specific responsibilities for local…
Homelesspajaronian.com

County seeking property owners to help with homelessness crisis

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County officials are asking landlords to help alleviate the housing crisis by offering space to people who need permanent housing. County spokesman Jason Hoppin says that a new program, called Rehousing Wave, seeks to help more than 800 people who have received shelter, food and critical services during the pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Newton, NJNew Jersey Herald

Community helps Newton family left 'homeless' by fire

NEWTON — Community efforts are underway to help a family of seven displaced by a house fire last weekend. Five children from 6 to 17 years old, their mother and their grandmother were left "functionally homeless for the indefinite future" because of the blaze at a rental home on Union Place Saturday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Newton Volunteer and First Aid Rescue Squad.