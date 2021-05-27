Solve Homelessness By Helping People

Homelessness is dear to my heart. I have been homeless a number of times. I have faced the fact that the government is not going to help solve the problem. It is going to be up to the churches and the community. I know it sounds a little strange. What if a church group or individual “adopted” a homeless person and walked them through the process of being ready for housing? Say, for instance, someone needs to get a copy of their birth certificate so they can get a driver license. How much would that cost? A church could take up a collection.