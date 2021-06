For more than half of the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 8, it appeared the Stoughton girls soccer team could upset Mount Horeb. Mount Horeb entered the game with two of the top scorers in the state, including freshman Rowan Severson who led the state in assists going into the postseason. Stoughton shut down the top two scorers in Severson and freshman Kate Geisler, but couldn’t hang on to a one goal lead in the second half and lost 4-3 on the road.