A Matter Of Perspective

Renowned international chef and food artist Omar Sartawi, is no stranger in regards to innovative projects, and on full throttle. Considering the recent violence that has taken place in Gaza once again, inflicting a heavy toll on hundreds of lives including more than 60 children, Sartawi decided to collaborate with Palestinian celebrities from all corners of the globe with one message in mind. A collective tribute for their love to Jerusalem. From artists to female and male athletes, their united message stems from a shared connection and bond to the historical homeland of Jerusalem, the beating heart for them. We had a chat with Sartawi to delve deeper into this matter, and to get a sneak peek of what else is in store for the future. In the meantime, check out their video below!