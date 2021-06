I was there to measure newly planted Douglas Fir and Hemlock saplings with my coworker, Michael Case, Forest Ecologist at The Nature Conservancy. This was part of Michael’s new study comparing the resilience of different genetic lines of those tree species for restoring forests in our changing climate. It will be a long-term study but is part of a suite of research The Nature Conservancy and partners are doing to inform climate-related decisions now and in the future to slow the rate of global warming while also providing resiliency in our ecosystems and our communities. These are the goals of climate change pathways called Natural Climate Solutions, or NCS.