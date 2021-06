Bruce Pearl is confident JT Thor will be selected in the NBA Draft. The question is whether that will be this summer or next. Thor was one of two Auburn players, along with Sharife Cooper, to declare for this year’s NBA Draft following their freshman season on the Plains. While Cooper is widely viewed as a surefire first-rounder and potential lottery pick, Thor’s draft projections aren’t as lofty, with most viewing the 6-foot-10 forward as a second-round pick at this point in his development — though it only takes one team’s front office to change that.