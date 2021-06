IONIA COUNTY, MI - A Woodland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Portland Township, according to a news release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. At just after midnight Sunday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on E David Highway in Portland Township. Police believe a 31-year-old Woodland man was treveling eastbound at high speeds before leaving the road and overturning his vehicle multiple times. Deputies found the man dead in his vehicle.