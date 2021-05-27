Cancel
Karine Jean-Pierre Said Standing ‘On So Many Shoulders’ Made Historic White House Briefing Possible

By Charise Frazier
NewsOne
 18 days ago
Standing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room wearing the color yellow symbolizing confidence and warmth, while sporting a close cropped afro, Karine Jean-Pierre, the Biden Administration’s Principal Deputy Press Secretary, appeared as the first Black woman to field reporter’s questions in three decades on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre follows in...

NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/
