THE HAWTHORNS — Alisson thanked God and Jurgen Klopp admitted it was a world class goal after the Liverpool goalkeeper scored an outrageous winner against West Brom. In this craziest of seasons, it just had to be one of the most bizarre winners of all time as the Brazilian flashed a bullet header into the net from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to put Liverpool within a point of the top four with two games left.