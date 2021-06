HH: Joined by United States Senator Tom Cotton. Good morning, Senator. Great to have you back. TC: Good morning, Hugh. Good to be back with you. HH: I had Admiral Stavridis on last hour, and we were talking about Taiwan. Taiwan was on the cover of The Economist on May 1 called the most dangerous place in the world. And I’ve been asking people, I asked Jonah Goldberg yesterday, it’s posted over at The Interview with Hugh Hewitt, what would the United States do if the People’s Liberation Army launched ships at Taiwan, or even worse, airplanes full of paratroops? And the Admiral corrected me and said no, they’ve got cadres on the island. They would seize the airports, and the PLA would just land there. What would we do, Senator Cotton? What would you advise the President to do if that operation actually began to unfold?