‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dies After Reportedly Being Struck By Car

By Joe DiVita
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Clark, the drummer in the hit 2003 film featuring Jack Black, School of Rock, has died at the age of 32 after reportedly being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the Chicago area, reports TMZ. In remembrance of his former co-star, Black shared two photos on...

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

