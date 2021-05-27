‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dies After Reportedly Being Struck By Car

Either Frank McRae’s birthdate is wrong or a lot of people are adding years onto his age for one reason or another since there are only 77 years between 1944 and 2021 when the well-respected actor passed away. It’s easy to just let this go and assume that something else is going on in order to pay tribute to one of the favored actors of the past several decades, a big, lovable guy that could play a hardened role and could play someone that could be your best friend as well. It might interest people to know that he played for the Chicago Bears in the 60s as well before going into acting. The guy was pretty big to be certain, standing 6’6″ and striking an imposing figure even as a character actor since he was never the kind of guy that anyone believed was a pushover. His list of movie and TV show appearances was rather impressive since plenty of directors made great use of his size and his acting skills. Seriously, looking at this guy one could either believe that he would be a gentle giant or someone that might tear your head and laugh as it went bouncing away. Thankfully, Frank never really played any role that would give the last impression as he went on to become a big attraction as he often played an authority figure that was quite adept at shouting and was amusing while doing it. A lot of people tend to get typecast for a number of reasons that have to do with their physical appearance or to one ability or another that they can display on screen, but while Frank was always the big guy of the bunch, he did have a few very different acts that were fun to watch since he was definitely one of the better actors out there.