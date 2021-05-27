Here's what’s Happening at the Botanical Conservatory in June 2021
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The following events and programs are happening in June at the Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne:. Embrace color during the Botanical Conservatory’s annual live butterfly exhibit. Not only do the wings of the Blue Morpho, Emerald Peacock and Scarlet Mormon flash with pigments and refracted light, but colorful shade sails, masses of spring flowers and broad strokes of groundcover undergird this exhibit celebrating the pleasures of color. Large-scale kaleidoscopes also allow visitors to experiment with color magic during their visit.www.wfft.com