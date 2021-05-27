Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Here's what’s Happening at the Botanical Conservatory in June 2021

wfft.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The following events and programs are happening in June at the Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne:. Embrace color during the Botanical Conservatory’s annual live butterfly exhibit. Not only do the wings of the Blue Morpho, Emerald Peacock and Scarlet Mormon flash with pigments and refracted light, but colorful shade sails, masses of spring flowers and broad strokes of groundcover undergird this exhibit celebrating the pleasures of color. Large-scale kaleidoscopes also allow visitors to experiment with color magic during their visit.

www.wfft.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Flowers And Plants#Saturday Night Live#Insects#The Blue Morpho#Emerald Peacock#Scarlet Mormon#Color Craft Session#Zoom#Botanical Conservatory#Live Butterfly Exhibit#Spring Flowers#Seasonal Exhibit#Live Butterflies#Crafts#Downtown Fort Wayne#Free Admission#Colorful Shade Sails#Hands On Activities#Pollinators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in again and again.
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

Lunch on the Square returns to Freimann Square June 3rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A downtown favorite will be returning this year in person. The Downtown Improvement District announced the return of Lunch on the Square to its regular location of Freimann Square starting Thursday, June 3rd. Organizers released the following:. Downtown Improvement District staff is looking forward to...
Fort Wayne, IN963xke.com

2021 Summer Nights at the Embassy Lineup announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy has announced that Summer Nights at the Embassy will begin Wednesday, June 2 and continue for 15 weeks, wrapping up on September 9. Every Wednesday the event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. The Embassy...
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Fort Wayne SOUP to host virtual event on June 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Submissions are now being accepted for the next Fort Wayne SOUP event, which will take place online on June 24. Community members with ideas to improve or positively impact our region are encouraged to submit ideas for consideration. Four ideas will be selected for the event. Ideas may be submitted here, until Thursday, May 27.
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

May 16 - Utopian Community Grocery has soft opening

Tomatoes, broccoli, and baskets full of rice along with other fresh vegetables as well as packaged food greeted the first shoppers of the Utopian Community Grocery during its soft opening May 15. The 4,500-square-foot grocery at 608 Oxford St., Fort Wayne, is in the 46808 ZIP code, which is a...
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

1st McCulloch Park market hits the spot

McCulloch Park was alive with live music, vendors and children playing Saturday morning. It marked the first day the Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market is on Broadway. The market will remain at McCulloch Park for the season, and it is expected to be across the street in Electric Works next year. It was previously held at Parkview Field after its initial home at Barr and Wayne streets.