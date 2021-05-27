OneBigConnection.org Launches during National Mental Health Month

The following update was sent out on May 16 by DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis:. Initially, I planned to send this letter on Thursday and then the CDC made their announcement regarding new mask rules. Whenever there is a change in CDC recommendations or an order from MDHHS, it takes several days to sort through the details and work on implementation at the local level. This change is no different. On Friday morning, we received some updates from the state level, late Friday night we received MHSAA’s interpretations and plans, and sometime late today or on Monday we’ll likely receive guidance/advice from MDE/school associations and attorneys. That being said, thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate this school year. At this time, our students and staff will still be required to wear masks in the school other than designated spaces (i.e., lunch where they are 6’ apart) and outdoors at recess. Most of our staff and many of our 16+-year-old students are either fully vaccinated or in the process. However, we do not want to create a potentially difficult situation where we have some individuals wearing masks in classrooms and others not.