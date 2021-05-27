Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

OneBigConnection.org Launches during National Mental Health Month

chelseaupdate.com
 6 days ago

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Matt Pegouskie for the information in this story.) To foster and build community connections, optimism, resilience, and engagement, 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) and its partners are pleased to launch www.OneBigConnection.org (OBC) during National Mental Health Awareness Month, this May. OneBigConnection.org is a new...

chelseaupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Chelsea, MI
Health
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Health Crisis#Community Health#Launches#Community Planning#Community Engagement#Community Events#Healthy Towns Foundation#Obc#Action Teams#St Joseph Mercy Chelsea#5hf#A Resource Directory#Community Pulse#Chelsea Update#Coalition Coordinator#Wellness Coalition Money#Social Supports#Community Organizations#Upcoming Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Youth Justice Fund Organization

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. I just recently moved to Saline. I am a social worker student at Eastern Michigan University. I am Interning at Youth Justice Fund in Washtenaw county. The organization helps...
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

From the Superintendent: Dexter Community Schools update

The following update was sent out on May 16 by DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis:. Initially, I planned to send this letter on Thursday and then the CDC made their announcement regarding new mask rules. Whenever there is a change in CDC recommendations or an order from MDHHS, it takes several days to sort through the details and work on implementation at the local level. This change is no different. On Friday morning, we received some updates from the state level, late Friday night we received MHSAA’s interpretations and plans, and sometime late today or on Monday we’ll likely receive guidance/advice from MDE/school associations and attorneys. That being said, thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate this school year. At this time, our students and staff will still be required to wear masks in the school other than designated spaces (i.e., lunch where they are 6’ apart) and outdoors at recess. Most of our staff and many of our 16+-year-old students are either fully vaccinated or in the process. However, we do not want to create a potentially difficult situation where we have some individuals wearing masks in classrooms and others not.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Summer Internship Opportunity at Chelsea Senior Center Intergenerational Garden

The Intergenerational Garden at the Chelsea Senior Center seeks a summer intern to coordinate children’s programs related to organic gardening and healthy eating, and help maintain garden. This is a paid part-time (15-20 hours/week) position that is ideal for students pursuing careers related to horticultural education, since it involves the...
Washtenaw County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County issues public health order for school quarantine

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a health order on Thursday requiring K-12 students to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. The Health Department announced that the distance requiring quarantine in classrooms or buses has been reduced to three feet while the six-foot requirement in hallways, classrooms where students cannot mask, music classrooms and during extracurricular activities remains in place.
Washtenaw County, MIwelovedexter.com

United Way of Washtenaw County launches 2021 21-Day Equity Challenge

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) invites the community to once again participate in a 21-Day Equity Challenge to build our collective’s awareness on the ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our work and lives. UWWC has a vision that by 2030, your zip code will no longer predict your opportunity in life. At present in Washtenaw County, it does. This year’s Challenge will launch on Juneteenth (June 19, 2021), in recognition of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
Washtenaw County, MIumich.edu

Ginsberg Center, EMU helping older adults learn tech skills

Digital Connecting Corps aims to bridge the intergenerational digital divide. U-M’s Ginsberg Center is collaborating with Eastern Michigan University’s Engage@EMU office to launch a program aimed at bridging the intergenerational digital divide in Washtenaw County by helping older adults learn technology skills. The Digital Connecting Corps will train students at...
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

4-H Changemakers Youth Group Focuses on Teen Mental Health

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jane Pacheco for providing this story.) The 4-H Changemakers is a group of Washtenaw County students (aged 13-18 years) who, since their formation in 2017, have been raising student awareness and helping educate their peers about youth mental health in their community. These teens...
Washtenaw County, MIthesalinepost.com

PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Health Department Issues Order on Student Quarantines

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHTENAW COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Washtenaw County Health Department is issuing local health orders requiring quarantine for school-age children with exposure to COVID-19. Within classrooms or buses, the distance requiring quarantine is reduced to 3ft. In other settings, including extracurricular activities, hallways, music classrooms, or classrooms where students cannot mask, the 6ft requirement is still in place. Anyone exposed to COVID-19 should continue to monitor themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days after an exposure and seek testing if symptoms appear.