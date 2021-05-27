Xbox app ‘Oops! Looks like you’re stranded…’ fix

When Palworld's trailer starts, it looks a whole lot like a fancy 3D Pokémon. This lasts nine seconds, until you see someone hanging from the talons of their bird Pokémon Pal while spraying bullets with an assault rifle. Soon, you're seeing Pals made to work in fields, then in a sweatshop assembling new rifles. Then someone picks up their sheepy Pal to use as a shield in a gunfight. Then... it is a trailer of endless surprises, a marvel you must watch.