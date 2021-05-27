Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Attends 2nd Prom in Dolce & Gabbana Dress: Photo

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago

Round two! Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, went to her second senior prom on Wednesday, May 26.

Disney Darlings! Vanessa Bryant's Best Pics With Daughters Over the Years

“Thank you so much for this lovely dress @dolcegabbana,” the 18-year-old high school student captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself smiling in a floral gown alongside her date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2zzH_0aDI2qKn00
Natalia Bryant Courtesy of Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The teen also posted a before and after video of herself getting glam for the school dance, writing, “Prom x2.”

Natalia previously attended prom in a pink dress on May 15, which was the same night as her late father Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“When we heard … I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,’” Vanessa, 39, told her Instagram followers at the time. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”

The former model, who is also the mother of Capri, 4, and Bianka, 23 months, joked, “Still trying to make moves and keep the boys away … even in heaven. Natalia’s experienced so much loss, I couldn’t let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqhAu_0aDI2qKn00
Natalia Bryant Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

When the teenager posted prom pictures via Instagram at the time, her mom’s famous friends left sweet comments on the social media upload. Ciara called her a “princess,” while Kelly Rowland left a string of heart-eye emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1RY9_0aDI2qKn00
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The night before the dance, Natalia did briefly fly to Connecticut to accept Kobe’s Hall of Fame jacket before she returned home.

The Los Angeles Lakers player and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a January 2020 helicopter crash, alongside seven other victims.

Natalia honored her father on what would have been his 42nd birthday seven months later, writing via Instagram: “I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late-night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 97 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Ciara
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Happy Birthday#Dolce Gabbana Dress#Instagram Story#Hall Of Fame#Hot Hollywood#Los Angeles Lakers#Prom X2#Glam#Pink#Fame Jacket#Pics#Daughters#Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAbbcgossip.com

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bryant Is ‘So Proud’ of New Grad Natalia: Pics

Life milestone achieved! After Natalia Bryant graduated from high school, her mom, Vanessa Bryant, made sure the world knew how proud she was. The Los Angeles native, 39, shared a series of Instagram photos from the big day on Friday, June 4. In one snap, Natalia, 18, wore her graduation gown while holding her bedazzled cap, decorated in colors for the University of Southern California. The new grad plans to attend college there in the fall.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Why Kobe Refused To Miss Games

In the most emotionally gripping moment of Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night, Vanessa Bryant delivered a speech to honor her husband, the late, great Kobe Bryant. Standing in front of a crowd after being escorted to the stage by the Black Mamba’s friend and mentor, Michael Jordan, Vanessa immortalized the Lakers legend in the best way possible.
CelebritiesPage Six

Natalia Bryant shows off her pretty pink prom dress

Natalia Bryant was pretty in pink for her senior prom. The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her look for the big night on Instagram Monday, beaming brightly in a rosy tea-length tulle dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The IMG model — who will head...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vanessa Bryant Delivers Incredibly Moving Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe

It has been 15 months since Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & the seven others died in a helicopter crash, but his Hall of Fame enshrinement was no less emotional. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband on Saturday, one year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was escorted by Michael Jordan, but the moment was firmly her's as she again eulogized a man whose death remains surreal.
NBAlakers365.com

Watch Vanessa Bryant’s Hall of Fame speech on behalf of her late husband Kobe

The long-awaited 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame may be one of the best in the sport's history, featuring NBA legends like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, a WNBA great in Tamika Catchings, and a stellar list of coaches, including Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, and Barbara Stevens. But the night will likely be remembered, most clearly, for Vanessa Bryant's speech, which she gave on behalf of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star and five-time NBA champion who was killed last year in a helicopter crash alongside his teenage daughter, Gianna, and seven others. "All of your hard work and sacrifices paid off," Vanessa Bryant, who was accompanied on stage by her husband's hero and mentor, Michael Jordan, said at the close of her speech, speaking to her husband. "You once told me, 'If you're going to bet on someone, bet on yourself.' I'm glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever. You did it. You're in the Hall of Fame now. You're a true champ. You're not just an MVP, you're an all-time great." Watch the full speech below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and...
NBA940wfaw.com

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Was ‘Looking Forward’ To Hall Of Fame

Vanessa Bryant accepted her late husband Kobe Bryant's admission into the NBA Hall of Fame on Saturday (May 15th) with a speech on his behalf. According to People, Bryant — who stood on the stage with Michael Jordan, said,”I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to be here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.”
NBAJezebel

Vanessa Bryant Demands Answers On How Daughter Gianna's Tribute Shoes Were Produced and Possibly Sold

Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant decided not to renew her late-husband Kobe’s partnership with Nike. Sources who spoke with ESPN at the time claimed she and his estate had grown “frustrated” with negotiations and the “limited availability of Kobe products during his retirement and after his January 2020 death.” Now, tribute shoes in memory of her daughter Gianna, who also died in that horrible helicopter crash, have surfaced online and on the basketball court, and Bryant has some questions.
NBAwsgw.com

Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike over “unauthorized” shoes honoring daughter

▶ Watch Video: Remembering Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba mentality”. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is accusing Nike of releasing an “unauthorized” shoe that honors her late daughter Gianna Bryant. She claimed the shoes were not approved to be manufactured or sold. “This is a shoe I worked...
NBARefinery29

Vanessa Bryant Demands Answers About Nike’s Leaked “Mambacita” Shoe

Vanessa Bryant is seeking answers from Nike about the existence of an unapproved collaboration she worked on, and subsequently pulled out of, with the sneaker giant last year. On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to reveal the leak of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita,” created to honor her late daughter Gianna, who died in January 2020 from a helicopter crash in California. The shoe was going to be named after Gianna’s nickname in reference to her father Kobe Bryant’s moniker “Black Mamba.”