‘The Challenge’ Godfather Mark Long Has Big Plans for the Show Past ‘All Stars’

How many Spongebob fans are waiting anxiously for this spinoff to arrive? It’s likely that quite a few of them are since it would appear that Patrick Star’s show is going to be every bit as crazy as his buddy Spongebob’s, but how often we’ll get to see Spongebob is kind of hard to say since after all, this is Patrick’s show. The talking sponge might show up regularly simply because the two are pals, but as though the main intent of this show is to focus on Patrick and his family and whatever antics they might get up to, which is bound to be considerable since Patrick is, well, Patrick. That means that he’s bound to say and do the ridiculous things that people will laugh at because they’re comical without trying to be and are bound to keep a lot of long-time fans happy. As a character, Patrick has usually been at Spongebob’s side more often than not and has shared adventures with his yellow buddy for years, but this time around it’s bound to be interesting to see what happens when he’s with his family and things start to get kooky.