‘The Challenge’ Godfather Mark Long Has Big Plans for the Show Past ‘All Stars’

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
The Challenge: All Stars still has one episode left to air — plus a reunion show — but fans are already asking for more. Will there be a second season?. According to self-proclaimed Challenge Godfather Mark Long, it’s possible. He says he has big plans for the show’s past “All-Stars.”

