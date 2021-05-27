Cancel
California State

Why summer school in California will prioritize fun and reconnecting students

By Diana Lambert, EdSource
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 18 days ago
Merced County Office of Education students will hike through a wildlife preserve, fish in the Merced River and take sailing lessons from a local yacht club as part of this year’s summer school program. Elk Grove Unified students have the option to learn to act, sing or perform slam poetry. San Francisco students can take archery at a local park or classes in a high-rise downtown building that is usually home to tech workers.

