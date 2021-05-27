VC, PE continue to shine brightest in private fund performance

As sovereign investors rapidly embrace data as the new oil, artificial intelligence (AI) can be perceived as the refineries. SWFI reported earlier that both the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s GIC Private Limited are in a race to construct cutting-edge quantitative investment operations. Sovereign funds have been allocating to quant hedge funds like Citadel, Point72 Management, D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma Investments, and others for quite some time, and believe they can replicate those strategies internally, saving mounds of cash on exorbitant fees. Utilizing artificial intelligence, specifically machine-learning in quant investing, appears to be the holy grail for many institutional allocators, including large sovereign investors and public pension plans such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Singapore’s sovereign wealth giant GIC Private Limited formed Kepler FI in 2017 to test out new concepts and strategies in the world of institutional investing. Kepler has a project called Alpha Capture which is a multi-asset class project spanning quantitative research, alpha capture, and optimization. Some parts of Kepler’s adventures include applying machine learning techniques to create a framework for forecasting financial statements’ line items to derive the intrinsic value of a stock. GIC has a sizable buyside equity team that could benefit from greater forecasting tools on stocks.