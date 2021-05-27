Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

VC, PE continue to shine brightest in private fund performance

pitchbook.com
 14 days ago

Preliminary data for the fourth quarter of 2020 reveals that, after a headwind-filled year, fund performance across the majority of private market strategies has recovered. PitchBook's latest Global Fund Performance Report provides a clear picture of the changes across sectors, with a new quilt chart visualization that will be included in all our quarterly benchmarks going forward. Other highlights include:

pitchbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Private Investors#Market Returns#Private Debt#Ipo#Global Markets#Vc#Pitchbook#Irr#Central Bank#Pe Funds#Pe Fund Appreciation#Fund Performance#Private Market Strategies#Credit Markets#Q3#Sectors#Exits#Pandemic Induced Losses#Preliminary Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economyprivateequitywire.co.uk

Drawbridge launches new module for private equity funds

Drawbridge, a provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, has launched a new module in Drawbridge’s flagship technology platform designed specifically for Private Equity (PE) funds. The new module gives PE funds a single view to monitor the complete cyber risk profiles of their portfolio companies...
Marketscryptopotato.com

$157B Asset Manager Victory Capital Partnered with Nasdaq to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space

US-based asset management giant Victory Capital is the latest institution planning to get on board the cryptocurrency bandwagon. Victory Capital Holdings has outlined plans to enter the cryptocurrency market through its wholly-owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management. To do so, the branch has partnered with Nasdaq and crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex.
Businessopalesque.com

CSC Global acquires private capital fund administrator PEF

CSC Global Financial Markets, provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, has acquired private capital fund administrator PEF Services. A press release from the New Jersey-based PEF, which is one of the leading boutique firms serving the private capital firms and their...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

BullPerks Ended Private Funding Round With $1.8M From Leading Investors

Decentralized VC project BullPerks announced the successful ending of its private funding round of $1.8 million. More so, the most prominent BullPerks is the community dedicated venture capitalism and Multi-chain launchpad solutions that contain huge potential to develop a lasting impact on the crypto space. This is considered as a dual project under one roof utilizing the same token and revolutionary tier system. The dual-pronged approach removes the illusion of VC-level investing only for early adopters.
Marketsprivateequitywire.co.uk

Bridging private equity and hedge funds

SS&C Advent: Best Accounting & Reporting Software – Hedge fund managers actively invest in private equity and launch funds to satisfy investors’ demands for better returns. To succeed, hedge funds need a multi-asset class system with robust private equity capabilities to support their investor pools. “There is a need for...
Economystateofpress.com

How to win consulting, board and deal roles with PE and VC funds – TechCrunch

5 innovative fundraising methods for emerging VCs and PEs. How to attract large investors to your direct investing platform. There are relatively few jobs directly inside private equity and venture capital funds, and those jobs are highly competitive. However, there are many other ways you can work and earn money within the industry — as a consultant, an interim executive, a board member, a deal executive partnering to buy a company, an executive in residence or as an entrepreneur in residence.
Businessactionforex.com

AUD Yawns as Private Capex Shines

The Australian dollar is showing little movement on Thursday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7739, down 0.01% on the day. It has been a good week for Australian releases. Earlier in the day, private new capital expenditure rose by 6.3% in the first quarter, pointing to renewed strength in business spending on buildings and equipment. The indicator has now posted back-to-back gains after seven straight declines.
MarketsPosted by
HIT Consultant

PE Firm Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes $1.4B Growth Buyout Fund

– Frazier Healthcare Partners, a Seattle-based healthcare private equity firm announced the close of its tenth global buyouts fund and 13th fund across buyouts and life sciences. Investment focus will continue to be middle market provider-based businesses, with virtual health as a major component. The oversubscribed $1.4 billion fund, FHGB X, is significantly larger than FHGB IX, which closed at $780M in 2018.
MarketsZacks.com

Grab These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.21 trillion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.
Marketsswfinstitute.org

See Why Abu Dhabi’s Big Sovereign Wealth Fund Wants an AI Group for Investing

As sovereign investors rapidly embrace data as the new oil, artificial intelligence (AI) can be perceived as the refineries. SWFI reported earlier that both the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s GIC Private Limited are in a race to construct cutting-edge quantitative investment operations. Sovereign funds have been allocating to quant hedge funds like Citadel, Point72 Management, D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma Investments, and others for quite some time, and believe they can replicate those strategies internally, saving mounds of cash on exorbitant fees. Utilizing artificial intelligence, specifically machine-learning in quant investing, appears to be the holy grail for many institutional allocators, including large sovereign investors and public pension plans such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Singapore’s sovereign wealth giant GIC Private Limited formed Kepler FI in 2017 to test out new concepts and strategies in the world of institutional investing. Kepler has a project called Alpha Capture which is a multi-asset class project spanning quantitative research, alpha capture, and optimization. Some parts of Kepler’s adventures include applying machine learning techniques to create a framework for forecasting financial statements’ line items to derive the intrinsic value of a stock. GIC has a sizable buyside equity team that could benefit from greater forecasting tools on stocks.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Horizon...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Community-governed DEX EmiSwap raises $104M in private funding

EmiSwap — a community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) — has raised $104 million from a large number of investors, each of whom put down a maximum sum of $25,000 each. Backers of the exchange, which runs as a decentralized autonomous organization, include Carl Moon, Box Mining, Edna, TMM Holdings' Jason D,...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Thorstarter raises $1.5M in private funding

Thorstarter is a liquidity relayer and initial DEX offering platform for THORChain, enabling cross-chain swaps between long-tail crypto assets. Thorstarter builds on the original vision of THORChain — providing liquidity for cross-chain swaps — but aims to improve support for long-tail crypto assets by offering a fairer launch platform for them. The platform promises to become one of the most exciting projects in the decentralized finance ecosystem and has recently attracted $1.5 million in private funding from a range of investors, with True Ventures and Nine Realms Capital leading the round.
Delaware Statemodernreaders.com

Reviewing SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 50.9%...
MarketsGovExec.com

Most TSP Funds Continue Upward Trend in May

Nearly all of the portfolios in the federal government’s 401(k)-style retirement savings program continued their positive results in May, with only one fund finishing in the red. The small- and mid-size businesses of the S Fund were the only Thrift Savings Plan offerings to lose ground last month, falling 0.66%....
BusinessPosted by
Sportico

Fractional Cards Broker Collectable Snags Amplo, Bain VC Funds

Fractional sports memorabilia platform Collectable has collected $5.5 million in Series A funding, led by Amplo and its founder Sheel Tyle, an early backer of Robinhood who is joining the Collectable board of directors. Collectable was launched in September as a registered broker-dealer, selling shares in sports cards and other collectibles and offering secondary trading each weekday.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Credit Suisse credit traders jump to HSBC

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. General Atlantic's Robbert Vorhoff breaks down the biggest trends in healthcare, and why he's betting on telemedicine. Vanguard's private investments head details how the money manager is bringing private equity to the masses.
Stockstickerreport.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 21,560 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $205,000.