Must-Have Songs for Your Next Road Trip Playlist

One of our favorite new podcasts this summer starts off with a somewhat fair self-own: “Hi, I’m Alex Honnold, and just like everybody else in the pandemic, I started a podcast.” He’s right: the estimated number of active podcasts jumped from about 850,000 to 1 million between 2019 and 2021 (though we’ll point out that Outside started its own podcast way before it was cool). The number of people regularly listening to audio shows also shot up in the past year. Whether you’re into birding, climbing, or the politics of fire management, there’s a show for you that doesn’t sound like it was recorded out of sheer boredom from someone’s bedroom. (Real podcasters record from their closets.)