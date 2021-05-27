Veritas, Evergreen complete $3B Cubic takeover

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZME." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.