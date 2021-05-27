Cancel
Veritas, Evergreen complete $3B Cubic takeover

 14 days ago

Veritas Capital and Elliott Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital have completed a $3 billion acquisition of Cubic, a San Diego-based provider of tech solutions to the defense and transportation sectors. The public-to-private deal includes the assumption of debt and will see company shareholders receive $75 per share in cash. Cubic...

TheStreet

Sempra Energy To Hold Virtual Investor Day June 29

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy 's (SRE) - Get Report senior management team will provide an update on the company's business strategy, operational highlights and financial outlook at its virtual Investor Day event at 12 p.m. ET, June 29. Investors, analysts, media and the public may...
Genstar Capital acquires 2020 Technologies from Golden Gate Capital

Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, has acquired 2020 Technologies Inc (2020) from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. 2020 is a global provider of...
Why activist investors are targeting Aviva

Europe’s largest activist fund Cevian is pressing Aviva to cut costs and return £5 billion to its shareholders. As per the co-founder of the Cevian, Aviva has been managed inappropriately for many years. Emma Walmsley, CEO of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc (LON: GSK), had recently been targeted by the New York...
Elliott Management Builds A 10% Stake In Dropbox

Elliott Management has built a large stake in cloud storage company Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Elliott informed the company that it is the largest shareholder after CEO Drew Houston, suggesting it controls more than 10% of the shares. Elliott and the company have been holding discussions since earlier this year, the Journal said.
QTS Realty Trust to Be Acquired by Blackstone Group for $10B

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) has agreed to be taken over by Blackstone Group (BX) for $78 per share in an all-cash transaction worth $10 billion, including debt. The offer price implies a 21% premium to QTS closing price of $64.49 on June 4 and a 24% premium to the weighted average share price over the last 3 months.
Macquarie leads USD35m Series B funding round in Overhaul

Overhaul, the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for the world’s leading brands, announced its USD35 million Series B funding today. The current round is led by Macquarie Capital, with participation from Edison Partners and Avanta Ventures (venture arm of CSAA Insurance Group). Overhaul will use the investment to accelerate its roadmap in continuing to optmise its current category-creating products.
Bellevue-Based Startup Zenoti Receives $80M Investment; Valuation Reaches $1.5B

Zenoti, a cloud-based software for beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, received an additional $80 million investment less than six months after its Series D funding round. The Bellevue-based company is one of only 10 privately-held startups that are valued at over $1 billion in the Seattle area. It reached unicorn status after raising $160 million in December.
NEOGOV Pulls More Private Equity Money, Eyes Acquisitions

NEOGOV, which makes HR, payroll and other software for government agencies, has received a new infusion of private equity money as it looks to continue buying up other companies. The funding comes from Warburg Pincus, which is re-upping after its first investment in NEOGOV in 2016, as well as the...
Carlyle (CG) Acquires 1E

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM)1, today announced that The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the company. Founder and CEO, Sumir Karayi will retain a significant minority stake and remain CEO of the company. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
ExtraHop acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners

ExtraHop, a cloud-native network detection and response company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity (“Bain Capital”) and Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint Capital”) in a strategic transaction valued at $900 million. Bain Capital is an investor in technology companies and...
Technimark and Pritzker Private Capital secure growth investment from Oak Hill Capital

Technimark, a leading global provider of custom rigid plastic packaging solutions to healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial customers, today announced the completion of a new growth investment from Oak Hill Capital Partners, an investment firm with experience growing manufacturing companies. Oak Hill’s investment will provide significant capital to support...
Financial World

Kansas’ QTS Realty Trust to go private in $10 billion Blackstone deal; shares soar

On Monday, Blackstone Group Inc., the largest alternative asset manager around the globe having had $619 billion worth of assets under management to-date, had issued a statement on Monday saying that the New York City-based investment firm had been exploring an option to take a Kansas-based data centre operator QTS Realty Trust Inc private in an all-cash $10 billion deal, as a sharp shoot-up in pandemic driven work-from-home employees continued to surge demands of cloud-based services.
The Motley Fool

An Activist Investor Just Revealed a Stake in Dropbox: Here's What Investors Need to Know

On Wednesday, June 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that famous activist hedge fund Elliott Management is now the second-largest shareholder of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), behind founder and CEO Drew Houston. It is unclear what Elliott's plans are with this stake, but if its other recent Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) investments are any indication, the fund is not going to stay in the background. Here's what investors need to know about Elliot's new position, and what it could mean for Dropbox's business going forward.
Private Equity Groups Make $30B Investment in Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (June 7, 2021)—Medline Industries, Inc., a privately held manufacturer and distributor of health care supplies with 2020 revenue of $17.5 billion, has entered into a definitive agreement through which it will receive a majority investment from a partnership comprised of funds managed by Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman. Those close to the deal value it at $30 billion, including debt.
TheStreet

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement To Sell Atlantic Aviation To KKR For $4.475 Billion

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) - Get Report and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations. Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.
Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Prices 3.623M ADS IPO at $11.50/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZME." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
TheStreet

Oak Hill Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Technimark Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital (" Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Technimark Holdings LLC ("Technimark" or "the Company") through Oak Hill's fifth institutional fund, forming a partnership with current investors, Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC") and management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
CENTR Brands Hires Carlyle Group Executive as CFO

CENTR Brands Corp. is known for having quickly established itself as a market leader in the global functional beverage space, as evidenced by the company’s remarkable trajectory over the past year. Current President and CFO of CENTR Brands Corp. Arjan Chima wants to prioritize his focus on commercial and marketing opportunities. To enable that to happen, CENTR Brands Corp. hired Carlyle Group executive David Young as CFO. Young said, “I am excited to make the move from the Board to to the executive team as the Company continues to evolve within a dynamic and expanding marketplace”.
Eagle Point Credit Management Appoints Nate Morse As Head Corporate Trader

Eagle Point Credit Management has appointed Nate Morse as Head Corporate Trader, effective today. He will report to Managing Partner Thomas Majewski, and Principal and Portfolio Manager Dan Spinner. Morse will be responsible for all trading, other than CLO securities; this will include high yield bonds, BDC debt and equity, REIT debt and other securities.