GOP counters Biden’s infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President’s adviser slams opposition

Channel 3000
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Senate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President’s closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House’s proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning,...

www.channel3000.com
Person
Joe Biden
#Infrastructure#Economy#Economic Plan#Gop#Cnn#Senate#Republicans#The White House#White House#Americans#Congressional#Cable News Network
Related
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Biden Touts $1.2T Infrastructure Deal, Faces Skepticism in Senate

President Joe Biden and Senate negotiators secured a once-elusive bipartisan deal on infrastructure reform Thursday, but they are now confronting the hardest part of their challenge: selling the plan to skeptical members in order to get it signed into law. Biden and Democrats, however, are tasked with an even more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

McConnell: Biden Isn't 'Serious' About Bipartisanship After Infrastructure Bill Veto Threat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."
Washington StateWashington Post

Biden whisperer, longtime Washington lobbyist helps secure breakthrough in infrastructure talks

The liberals believed they had Steve Ricchetti on their side. They just couldn’t entirely trust his motives. Almost 20 years ago, before he emerged as President Biden’s enigmatic but indispensable senior aide, Ricchetti and his brother Jeff Ricchetti joined forces with left-wing advocacy groups pushing to preserve the estate tax. It was an awkward fit for some of the advocates because the Ricchettis were doing so as lobbyists for life insurance companies that feared repealing the tax would lead families to buy fewer of their products.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says deal reached on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said a deal had been reached on an infrastructure spending plan as he emerged from a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators. “We have a deal,” he told reporters at the White House after meeting with members from the so-called...
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: President Biden is wrong: The federal government should absolutely raise the gas tax

How did a simple, logical and once-bipartisan policy such as the gas tax become such a political land mine that neither Democratic nor Republican presidents will touch it?. The federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel haven’t been increased in nearly 30 years, leaving less money over time to pay for roads, bridges and public transit improvements. But even a modest proposal to raise the tax by a few cents per gallon to help fund infrastructure investments has been batted down by President Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...