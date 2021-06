It was heartening to read Albuquerque Metro Court Chief Judge Maria Dominguez’s June 4 column in the Albuquerque Journal. In the column she briefly describes how the State Supreme Court at the beginning of the pandemic began allowing fewer and fewer people into court buildings to conduct business and attend courtroom proceedings. Eventually the Supreme Court believed there was no way to safely allow people into courtrooms and began to depend on technology to hold hearings of all kinds.