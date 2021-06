When Luke Bryan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days ago, Ellen asked about a rumor going around that he is Maren Morris’ “Baby Daddy.”. Luke laughed and explained he first heard the rumor from his mother. He shared, “So, I’m having coffee and my mother calls me, she goes, ‘I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing. It says you fathered Maren Morris’ child.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I do not need this today.'”