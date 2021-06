Light spoilers for anyone who hasn't yet watched the Friends: The Reunion, so be warned!. For Friends fanatics who waited more than 15 years to see the cast back together again to talk about the good ol' days, HBO Max's recently released reunion special was tailor-made to hit all the pleasure points. From the too-quick cameos of returning faves like Maggie Wheeler to the 2.0 version of the trivia contest from "The One with the Embryos," it was largely the purest of delights. It all started off with some emotionally poignant notes featuring the cast members arriving at the immaculately crafted studio sets, but it turns out that opening came close to getting ruined before it started.