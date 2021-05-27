Cancel
Photography

LUISAVIAROMA Lands In Senegal With Photo Project

vmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up on the trip that started in April with a visit to the sands of Saudi Arabia, LUISAVIAROMA has now arrived in Senegal with the photojournalistic project “MY EARTH IS BEATING #myEIB.” Until May 31, National Geographic contributors Luca Locatelli and Gabriele Galimberti, along with journalist Raffaele Panizza, will photograph and document landscapes in the country, highlighting the environmental impact those areas have suffered.

vmagazine.com
#Senegal#Economy#Plastic Pollution#National Forests#Tropical Forests#Greenland#National Geographic#Ecozone#Tierra Del Fuego#Dakar#Deforestation#Salt Tolerant Trees#Coastal Waters#Mangroves#Capture Co2#Animal Species#Earth#Country#Stop Coastal Erosion#Upcoming Destinations
