LUISAVIAROMA Lands In Senegal With Photo Project

The Monnaie de Paris has now released their latest collection of gold and silver collector coins which are part of their ongoing “UNESCO World Heritage Site” series. The aim is to feature various world locations as chosen by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation), which, for over 40 years, has compiled a list of the most important sites internationally that have become part of the world heritage cultural property sites. Since 2007, the Monnaie de Paris has honoured various monuments included in this list in a series of collector coins.