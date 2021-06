UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Dry weather means we need to water our plants — and not just the flowers and lawn, but also our shrubs and trees. Mature trees often get forgotten when it comes to watering because we don't notice the leaves wilting way up in the canopy. Taking into consideration any rainfall, a good rule of thumb is to water mature trees when the top six to nine inches of soil in the root zone is dry until the top nine inches of soil is saturated.