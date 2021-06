Coronavirus cases have increased across all age groups with the largest rise in young people, new statistics from Public Health England have revealed.It comes as latest internal NHS data, shared with The Independent, reveals the number of coronavirus patients in hospital across England has fallen in the past 24 hours after a sustained rise during the past week.Government scientists are watching the data closely for evidence that increasing rates of vaccination sever the link between infections and hospital admissions and deaths.Across England, there are 779 Covid patients in hospital, down from 801 yesterday. There have been 49 new admissions of...