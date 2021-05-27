Cancel
Dead pixels are getting Army of the Dead fans rising up on Netflix

By Laurence McJannet
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Look really closely at this still from Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller Army Of The Dead on Netflix and you might just see what has got many Netflix viewers hot under the collar. Dead pixels seem to appear in numerous scenes during the film, prompting many viewers to take to social media to express their disbelief.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
One user wrote, “Army Of The Dead really had me thinking my TV was messed up with 2 broken pixels and turns out it was in the movie.”. Viewers questioned whether the pixel problem with Snyder’s zombie VFX opus was an issue with their TV screens or a Netflix glitch after the film dropped on the streaming platform on May 21. Eagle-eyed audiences instantly noticed the dead pixels and quickly weighed in. A Reddit user wrote, “It is not visible in every scene, as only one of the (I estimate three) cameras has a faulty sensor. For example, you can clearly see it in Dave Batista’s reverse shot when he sits down in the diner at the beginning of the movie.”