A young alligator has traded its home in the swamps of Louisiana for a sandy beach 400 miles away in Texas.The gator was discovered on Malaquite Beach, at the Padre Island National Seashore, in Corpus Christi on Monday.National Park Service rangers found the alligator but can only speculate on how it came to make such a lengthy journey. The tags on its body confirmed it came from Louisiana, and park rangers think it may have floated across the Gulf of Mexico.Kelly Taylor, Padre Island National Seashore public information officer, told CNN: "We are kind of speculating that perhaps it was...