Pancake Hotdog meets Pancake Cereal. This sweet and savory brunch combo is one to try!. Pancake cereal trending in North America + Pancake Hot Dogs trending in Japan. What happens when you mash two food trends into one? Mini Sausage Pancakes! Or Hotdog ‘Pancake Cereal’ for a more fun name. I was skeptical about this pancake hot dog combo but you guys, this sweet and savory combo is SO GOOD. It’s like a a brunch platter in one bite!! Plus, it’s fun to eat. Perfect for weekends and to make with kids too! I.