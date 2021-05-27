Eric Carle, 'Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author, Dead at 91
Eric Carle, the beloved author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at age 91. No cause of death has been given at this time, but his family released a brief and poetic statement on his website revealing that Carle passed away on May 23. "In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky," the site reads. According to a family statement, Carle "passed away peacefully and surrounded by family members on May 23, 2021 at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts."popculture.com