Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Eric Carle, 'Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author, Dead at 91

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the beloved author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at age 91. No cause of death has been given at this time, but his family released a brief and poetic statement on his website revealing that Carle passed away on May 23. "In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky," the site reads. According to a family statement, Carle "passed away peacefully and surrounded by family members on May 23, 2021 at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts."

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Beloved Books#Brown Books#Death Star#Carlemuseum#Npr#The New York Times#Moon#Cause Of Death#Gray Greens#Brown Greens#Rainbows#Art School#Wwii#Northampton#Hope#Heavy Tonight#Family Members#Things#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Remembering children's author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) "The Grouchy Lady Bug."
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Books & LiteratureWestword

Erie Author Carter Wilson on His Latest Eerie Book, The Dead Husband

Colorado novelist Carter Wilson, who doesn't look all that murdery in real life. Carter Wilson is taking a page from Stephen King, and honestly, it’s a pretty good plan. If a writer is going to model himself on anyone, take on the frontrunner in the biz. Not that Wilson is a horror writer. His wheelhouse is mystery and thrillers. But like Uncle Stevie, Wilson is a prodigious writer, with seven books in less than two decades, many of them bestsellers and finalists and winners of various awards, including four Colorado Book Awards. He’s also starting to write about a town of his own creation and loves the Stanley Hotel. None of these are inadvisable moves for any writer, regardless of genre.
Animalsarcamax.com

Are caterpillars good to eat?

Father: Have I not told you never to mention such things during meals!. Mother: Why did you say that, Junior? Why did you ask the question?. Johnny: It's because I saw one on daddy's lettuce, but now it's gone.
Family RelationshipsPeople

Usher Shares Rare Picture of Daughter Sovereign as He Awaits Arrival of His Fourth Baby

On Sunday, the singer, 42, shared a rare photo of him hanging out with his 8-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo, admiring the infant as he looks lovingly into her big eyes. In the sweet picture, posted to Instagram, baby Sovereign holds her father's chin while the "Love in this Club" artist smiles at his daughter. The little girl, whom Usher shares with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, looks too cute in the photo as she wears a watermelon printed bib and stares back at her dad.
EntertainmentMySanAntonio

Author Examines A New Perspective on Deadly Diseases Through A Spiritual Approach

Clairaudient author Ronald L. Besser shares unique insight from celestial archives in ‘The Origins of AIDS and Autism’. Retired civil engineer and author Ronald L. Besser has released an easy-to-read, unique presentation of ideas in “The Origins of AIDS and Autism.” Besser’s second book examines several diseases, their effects on humankind and the world and potential treatments to eradicate them from society forever. Being clairaudient, Besser first learned to scribe from the ethereal spirits decades ago. The author shares revelatory findings inspired by his ability to connect to medical professionals beyond the realm of Earth.
General Motorswindellportraits.com

Always hungry

Layla would have me believe that she didn’t get fed her dinner while I was at the studio this evening. In 2016, scientists at The University of Cambridge studying 310 Labradors found that many of them were missing all or part of a gene known as POMC. The gene is known to regulate appetite in some species. It is believed that Labs with the defective gene never feel full. In this particular study, 23% of the Labs were affected. The New York Times reported, “The POMC gene is also present in humans, and while cases are very rare, there are obese people with a similar gene deficiency.”
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Q&A: Nekesa Afia, Author of ‘Dead Dead Girls’

Dead Dead Girls is the start of an exciting new historical mystery series set during the Harlem Renaissance from debut author Nekesa Afia! We chat with Nekesa about her debut, writing, book recommendations, and so much more!. Hi, Nekesa! Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself?. Hi! I’m...
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Digital Underground rapper Shock G's death cause revealed

Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): The cause of death of Shock G, the founding member of rap group Digital Underground, has been revealed to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamine and alcohol. According to Deadline, the initial case summary released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office in Florida...
Books & Literatureexpertclick.com

In Conversation With Novelist Allen Wyler Author of Deadly Odd Series

Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest Allen Wyler. Allen is a retired neurosurgeonturned author with several works of fiction. He practicedneurosurgery at the University of Washington, University ofTennessee, and finally at Swedish Hospital in Seattle before leavingpractice to become Medical Director for medical device start-up 2002.He has written several technical books and articles, publishedmultiple novels, and twice nominated for a Thriller Award. His latestwork, Deadly Odds 4.0 has just been published.
Moviesforreadingaddicts.co.uk

Edgar Allan Poe movie starring Harry Melling is coming to Netflix

Harry Melling, best known for his roles in Harry Potter and The Queen’s Gambit, is set to star in Netflix’s Edgar Allan Poe movie ‘The Pale Blue Eye‘. The actor will take the role of Poe, opposite Christian Bale who plays a detective in the murder mystery Netflix movie directed by Scott Cooper.
Theater & Dancedebatepost.com

Book Review: From Zadie Smith to Pablo Toro

Narrator and essayist, the British Zadie Smith (1975) says that she chose very early to be the daughter of the novel. “Pretty much everything else was subjugated to that overriding passion: reading stories,” he notes. “And one of the reasons that led me to write my own novels is that they open a window to the possibility of studying outside of any teacher or school,” he adds in an essay dedicated to Joni Mitchell, which goes through Seneca and Kierkegaard to finish speaking of artistic identity: “the worst thing that can happen to an artist is to exist only as a tool of the epiphany of another”. This volume brings together some thirty essays by the author of White teeth, in which he freely and shrewdly displays his curious intelligence, his rich range of readings and references, from literature and philosophy to pop music. Whether he’s talking about Facebook, Brexit, Philip Roth, or the differences in dance between Michael Jackson and Prince, his gaze is always revealing and inspiring.