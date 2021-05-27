Cancel
Egypt president in Djibouti to forge ties amid Nile dispute

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
bcdemocrat.com
 17 days ago

CAIRO — The Egyptian president held talks on Thursday with his counterpart in Djibouti as part of Egyptian diplomatic attempts to build more African alliances amid an ongoing water dispute with Ethiopia. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s visit to the Horn of Africa nation is the first by an Egyptian president since...

