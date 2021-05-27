Egypt president in Djibouti to forge ties amid Nile dispute

That calendar you live by—the one with 365 days divided into twelve months—you can thank the ancient Egyptians for the handy invention that helps you manage your time. In this 10-day vacation, you’ll marvel at many other amazing accomplishments of this remarkable civilization. The daunting Great Pyramids, the enigmatic Sphinx, the extraordinary temples of Luxor and Karnak, and the magnificent royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings are well worth the journey as are the sparkling treasures inside Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, including the fascinating burial items from the opulent tomb of “King Tut.” As you sail down the legendary Nile from Luxor to Aswan on this enthralling tour of Egypt, you’ll also stand in awe at the preserved Temples of Horus and Isis, barter for goods at the bustling bazaars, and sway to the rhythmic drums on a relaxing felucca ride down the Nile.