Yuba-Sutter Diversions Calendar: May 27, 2021

May 28

Yuba City

– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.

May 29

Yuba City

– Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” in the parking lot of the studio located at 1570 Starr Drive, Yuba City, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times. For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.

Marysville

– A Memorial Day Awareness Car Show will take place starting at 9 a.m. at the Five30 Event Center, 1104 J St., Marysville. The event is free to the public with pre-registration costing $40 and mid registration being $50. All military and first responders are encouraged to wear their uniforms. For more information, contact Alex Suarez at memorialdaycarshow@gmail.com

– Tsidqah Charities and CZC Entertainment will present the BBQ, Boots and Brews Country Concert Series at 4 p.m. at the Marysville Raceway Park, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. The event will feature performances from Parmalee, Jerrod Niemann and Amador Sons. The event will also feature a fireworks show. This fundraising event will help the nonprofit serve the homeless population. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uSkP3y.

Collins Lake

– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Jumanji,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.

May 30

Yuba City

– Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” in the parking lot of the studio located at 1570 Starr Drive, Yuba City, at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times. For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.

– Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City will host A Grateful Nation Remembers in honor of Memorial Day, starting at 10 a.m. The event will include special presentations from guest speakers, a presentation of a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a tribute to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Afghanistan Field Hospital tribute, dramatic military reenactments, and displays of military vehicles. The site at 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, also has an outdoor memorial known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial that is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Memorial Day.

Virtual

– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information, such as “weird art news” and live music. The special guest will be Joe Meyers, who will be talking about his experience as a sound engineer and running a recording studio.

May 31

Yuba City

– Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City will host A Grateful Nation Remembers in honor of Memorial Day, starting at noon. The event will include special presentations from guest speakers, a presentation of a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a tribute to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an Afghanistan Field Hospital tribute, dramatic military reenactments, and displays of military vehicles. The site at 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, also has an outdoor memorial known as the Freedom’s Heroes Memorial that is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Memorial Day.

Marysville

– VFW Post 948 (Marysville) is planning a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at the historic Marysville Cemetery along Highway 70. Flags and crosses will be placed at veteran graves. The ceremony will include guest speakers, a rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps.” The public is invited to attend.

June 1

Yuba City

– Collins Lake will host a “Movie on the Beach” event featuring the film “Hook,” starting at 8:20 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair for the family friendly movie on Collins Lake Beach. For more information, call 692-1600.

June 2

Yuba City

– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.

June 3

Colusa County

– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market opens for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is open every Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

– The Decades Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during the first installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.

June 5

Yuba City

– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more.

Marysville

– The second annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.

Forbestown

– The Yuba Feather Museum will open and host a parade from noon to 4 p.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. The festivities will include a Parade of Heroes at noon, honoring the agencies that help the local communities during the wildfires in 2020. The historic gold trader flat village will be open after the parade until 4 p.m. There will be a peddlers fair in the village for the veterans’ flag raising.

Colusa County

– The city of Colusa is kicking off summer with a free “Kid-A-Palooza” at A.B. Davison Park, located on Tenth Street between Parkhill and Webster Street in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include an obstacle course, bounce house, relay races and music. All the different recreation programs will be available for kids to sample and the pool will be open.

– Citizens for a Better Wiliams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair, sponsored by Karen’s House, at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F Streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 681-2532 or Tootie at 701-4310.