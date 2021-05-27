Cancel
Marysville, CA

BBQ, Boots & Brews Concert Series coming to Marysville

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 12 days ago

The BBQ, Boots & Brews Country Concert Series will be coming to Marysville on Memorial Day weekend.

Eric Jones, event coordinator, said the event is being put on by Tsidqah Charities and CZC Entertainment and will raise funds for the nonprofit, which works to feed the homeless.

“Being that we have all had a rough year in some way, we have put this event together to give people the opportunity to enjoy themselves from a distance and get out into the community again,” according to an event press release.

Jones said the event will feature performances from Parmalee and Jerrod Niemann, who are co-headlining the concert, as well as recording artist Amador Sons.

The Marysville event will also include vendors and a fireworks show.

“It’s going to look like a drive-in concert,” Jones said.

He said each car will have two spaces – one for the car and the space to the left can be used for lawn chairs.

The Marysville concert will take place on May 29 at the Marysville Raceway – 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville – with the doors opening at 2 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets cost from $150 to $250 – Jones said the price is per car and as many people as can legally sit in the vehicle are able to attend.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, visit https://countrybbq.eventbrite.com – tickets will also be available at the door, Jones said.

There will also be a BBQ, Boots & Brews Country Concert Series event in Tulare on May 28 – for more information, visit https://bbqandboots.eventbrite.com.

