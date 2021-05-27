Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group join forces to bring advanced air mobility to Ireland

uasweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport. The partnership will work towards launching an operational vertiport at Shannon’s FMCI campus in 2022, thereby encouraging participation and investment in Ireland’s Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry. The long-term goal is the establishment of Ireland’s first air taxi service and routine beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations.

uasweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Ireland#Groupe Adp#Air Taxi#Enterprise Mobility#Economic Mobility#Regional Development#Technology Development#Global Development#Advanced Aerial Mobility#Shannon Group#Aam#Avtrain#Bvlos Drone Ops#Advanced Air Mobility#The Shannon Campus#Groupe Adp#Irelandia Aviation And#Levitate Capital#Fmci#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
WorldSilicon Republic

The public can now have a say on the future of research in Ireland

The results of this national campaign will be used to inform Ireland’s next strategy for research, innovation, science and technology. The Irish public are being asked for their opinions on science and research, and how these can be used to shape the country in the future. Minister for Further and...
BusinessSilicon Republic

IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD tapped to run New Frontiers in Dublin

The start-up hubs have secured €1.6m in funding from Enterprise Ireland to operate the entrepreneur programme in south Dublin. IADT Media Cube and NovaUCD have secured €1.6m from Enterprise Ireland to operate the New Frontiers entrepreneur programme in Dublin. New Frontiers provides support and resources, as well as funding from...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CoventBridge Group Builds On Commitment To Ireland With Creation Of CoventBridge (Ireland), Limited

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Merrill, CoventBridge Group CEO, commented on this establishment. " By cementing our footprint in Ireland, we can deliver long-term support to our clients. This commitment demonstrates our continued willingness to invest in our customers, our people, and our future in Ireland. The needs of our clients and delivering the highest level of service and ethical standards remains at the forefront of everything we do."
EconomySilicon Republic

The €6m digital investment in Ireland’s tourism sector

Fáilte Ireland’s new digital programme will see an initial investment of €6m for digitalisation across the tourism sector. Digital transformation has sped up for virtually every sector. Now, the Irish tourism sector has had an injection of cash to go digital. Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin, TD, has unveiled tourism...
WorldAviation International News

Group to Launch Ireland's First Vertiport

A consortium of companies and organizations have come together in an MoU to launch Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport at Shannon Airport. The parties involved include London-based Skyports, a leading advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure provider; Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI), a not-for-profit organization tasked with creating a future mobility infrastructure that leverages new technologies in the Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area; UAV system operator and training certification provider Avtrain; and the Shannon Group, a public/private partnership focused on the development of aviation, property, and tourism in the region.
Worldcaelusgreenroom.com

A World of Opportunity in Ireland

New World of Work Program in Dublin will pay dividends for years to come. Ireland is experiencing an unemployment and education crisis. Too many children leave formal education after primary school, while the country faces a shortage of both skilled workers and jobs for young people. The number of employed people aged 15-24 fell over 14% percent in 2020, with the pandemic accelerating what was already a concern[1]. And according to Hays Ireland, a recruitment firm, even pre-pandemic, 92% of employers experienced skill shortages in 2019[2].
Aerospace & Defenseaero-mag.com

Collaboration is key to future of space industry in Ireland

According to industry experts following the ‘Growing the Space Industry in Ireland’ webinar hosted by the ADS Group earlier this month, the IT sector is growing in popularity and demand, and one that will offer huge potential and opportunities for SMEs looking to enter the space industry across Ireland. The...
Businessfinovate.com

Acquisition Brings Unicorn Valuation to Ireland’s Fenergo

Irish regtech Fenergo has agreed to be acquired by a pair of private equity firms, Astorg of Paris and Bridgepoint of London. The deal, which involved selling a majority take worth $600 million, values Fenergo at $1.1 billion (€900m), and will give the company additional capacity to “make strategic acquisitions and stay ahead of the competition.”
Environmentcheckout.ie

Compass Group Ireland Commits To Net Zero By 2030

Compass Group Ireland has announced a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in line with U.N. targets to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The group has launched a €1 million investment fund to support the development of carbon reduction and sustainable food production...
Businessthefastmode.com

Three Ireland First to Join Ericsson’s New Startup 5G Program

Ericsson has launched Startup 5G, a program designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) to capture the consumer potential of 5G. Three Ireland is the first CSP to join the global initiative. Ericsson Startup 5G aims to help CSPs to accelerate the commercialization and monetization of 5G by introducing them...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Ireland prepares for reopening of tourism sector

Tourism Ireland has welcomed a decision by the Irish government and Northern Ireland executive about the re-opening of travel to the island of Ireland. Ireland has adopted the European Union Covid-19 digital certificate, which will enable more seamless travel among member states. The tourism body said this was good news...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Interview: Marijana Mihajlovic, director of Business Development, Experience Hub

As Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Island is rolling out a range of new initiatives to ensure a safe experience. We talk to Marijana Mihajlovic, director of Business Development, Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island for more updates. Highlight the safety measures that...
WorldStreetInsider.com

Global Battery Metals Announces Mobilization of Drills at North-West Leinster Project in Ireland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF)(FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce that the Company has now mobilized its drilling contractor, Priority Drilling Limited ("Priority") to drill six proposed holes at its North-West Leinster Lithium Project ("NW Leinster Project"), in Ireland.
Industrymarinelink.com

Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Damen Shipyards Group announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new service hub in Southampton, U.K. The site will provide Damen’s clients throughout the U.K. with a range of solutions, including warranty and maintenance services as well as training courses on vessel familiarization and maintenance.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Leonardo Helicopters plans new unmanned demonstrator in UK

Leonardo Helicopters’ UK operation has begun initial design work on a clean-sheet 3t-class unmanned rotorcraft which could be flying by 2024. The manufacturer is looking to build on work carried out for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) last decade under phases one and two of the Rotary Wing Unmanned Air System (RWUAS) Capability Concept Demonstrator programme.