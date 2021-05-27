Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group join forces to bring advanced air mobility to Ireland

New World of Work Program in Dublin will pay dividends for years to come. Ireland is experiencing an unemployment and education crisis. Too many children leave formal education after primary school, while the country faces a shortage of both skilled workers and jobs for young people. The number of employed people aged 15-24 fell over 14% percent in 2020, with the pandemic accelerating what was already a concern[1]. And according to Hays Ireland, a recruitment firm, even pre-pandemic, 92% of employers experienced skill shortages in 2019[2].