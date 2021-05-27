Cubs vs. Pirates odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for May 27 from proven model
The Chicago Cubs go for a three-game sweep when they meet the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Cubs (26-22) have won the first two games of the series, 4-3 and 4-1, and have moved within a ½ game of the division-leading Cardinals in the NL Central. Meanwhile the Pirates (18-30) have dropped five straight contests and sit in last place in the division. On Wednesday Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 4.74 ERA) takes the mound against lefty Tyler Anderson (3-4, 4.73).www.cbssports.com