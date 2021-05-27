Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
27K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Annual Growth#Economic Output#Sales Growth#The Commerce Department#Oxford Economics#Gdp Growth#Gdp Performance#Weaker Growth#Total Output#Decline#Exports#Stronger Growth#U S Export Sales#Strong Demand#Rising Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessb975.com

Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom’s economy has been hit hard by the...
Businesskdow.biz

This Week: Retail sales, Fed policy update, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its May tally of U.S. retail sales Tuesday. Economists predict sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month. That would follow flat sales in April and a massive 10.7% jump in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. Retail spending covers about a third of overall consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S.
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In April

Eurozone industrial production growth accelerated in April, data from Eurostat showed on Monday. Industrial production grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March. This was the second consecutive rise in production and matched economists’ expectations. Production of durable consumer goods...
Economymacaubusiness.com

UK GDP grows 2.3 pct monthly in April as lockdown eases

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.3 percent in April 2021 — the fastest monthly growth since July 2020 — as COVID-19 lockdown eased, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday. In April, the service sector grew by 3.4 percent month-on-month, whereas output...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why Are Bond Yields Declining As Inflation Surges?

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America, Paul Eitelman, and Head of Portfolio & Business Consulting Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the May U.S. inflation numbers and the puzzling reaction in bond markets. They also explored how the Group of Seven (G-7)’s proposal to establish a global minimum corporate tax rate could impact markets.
U.S. Politicsbolnews.com

Budget 2021-22: Government Presents GDP Growth Rate At 4.8%

The federal government has proposed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 4.8% for the upcoming Budget 2021-22 here on Friday (today). According to the budget 2021-22 document available, the GDP growth rate has been set at 5% and for important crops, the growth rate has been forecast at 2.2%.
BusinessBusiness Insider

ECB Keeps Key Interest Rates, Asset Purchases Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its interest rates and asset purchases unchanged on Thursday, while policymakers weigh the prospect of tapering stimulus as the euro area economy revs up amid a rapid decline in the coronavirus infections and a faster vaccine roll-out. The Governing Council, led by ECB...
Worldlatinamericanews.net

1st LD: ECB keeps rates unchanged, continues bond buying at "higher pace"

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that it will keep the euro area key interest rates unchanged and will continue buying bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at a "significantly higher pace" over the coming quarter than in the first months of this year.
EconomyBusiness Insider

South Korea GDP Rises 1.7% On Quarter In Q1

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday. That follows the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 1.2 percent). On a yearly basis, GDP was...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, in line with expectations, as the country continues with efforts to revive the economy while also battling a second spike in the coronavirus pandemic. A central bank poll of traders last week...
Economyactionforex.com

Japan Q1 GDP finalized at -1.0% qoq, -3.9% annualized

Japan Q1 GDP contraction was finalized at -1.0% qoq, revised up from -1.3% qoq. Annualized rate was finalized at -3.9%. Capital expenditure shrank -1.2% qoq, revised up from -1.4% qoq. Government consumption dropped -1.1%, revised up from -1.8% qoq. Private consumption contracted -1.5% qoq, revised down from -1.4% qoq. External demand contracted -0.2% qoq. GDP deflator was finalized at -0.1%.
Businesscmgfi.com

Market Update: Rates Unchanged, Job Openings Scheduled for Release

Mortgage rates remained relatively unchanged last week and continued to hover near historic lows. Bond market volatility sent them slightly higher in the middle of the week, but with Friday’s employment situation, they trended lower again. Most of the reports in the employment situation were much lower than expected by economists. Consequently, “stock market futures actually rose, with investors continuing to bet that the measured pace of job gains would keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy,” wrote Jeff Cox, Finance Editor for CNBC. The jobs report was a good check-in with the economy’s recovery, which is a key factor for the Fed to raise rates. With the economy’s job growth at a slower-than-expected pace, it’s unlikely the Fed will raise rates just yet. However, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is scheduled for release this Tuesday, which will be another important rate-influencing report.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, June 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares traded flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows as the country grapples with a second wave of the pandemic. The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were unchanged at 15,697.25...