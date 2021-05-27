Public Record

05/12/2021 07:08 At approximately 0708 hrs, on 12 May 2021, Brinkley, Dana reported a motor vehicle accident on HWY 1638 (Old Mill Rd) adjacent to Mile Marker #5. Investigation revealed that Norma Mullins while operating her vehicle traveling eastbound on HWY 1638 adjacent to Mile Marker #2, lost control, crossed the centerline of travel, entering the oncoming lane, and exited the left shoulder of the roadway. After leaving the shoulder of the roadway, Norma Mullins traveled approx. 242 feet, struck a dirt embankment, then traveled another 224 feet, struck a 3-rail plastic perimeter fence, rolled over 2 times for another 55 feet for a total distance of 521 feet. The impact of the fence and terrain resulted in Veh #1’s position of final rest on the left side of the vehicle, therefore, trapping Norma Mullins inside. After the eradication and removal of the top of the vehicle by the Meade County Fire Dept #1, Norma Mullins was removed from the vehicle, treated at the scene, and transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for further treatment and evaluation for external/internal injuries.