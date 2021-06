Well would you look at the calendar it's almost—oh dear it really is almost June isn't it? E3 and E3-like digital events are all about to crash onto shore. Alright, roll up your sleeves and check your calendars game-likers. Microsoft and Bethesda, that new couple who are going to do everything together now so we don't forget, have announced the date for their joint summer showcase. Like other E3-adjacent shows, they'll be making announcements and speeches and maybe showing off some gameplay for their upcoming video games on June 13th.