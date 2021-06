How long does the EGO Power Multi-Tool MHSC2002E take to charge and what is the battery life?. Key to EGO Power’s cordless performance across the company’s tool range is the ARC 56v battery pack, available in capacities from 2.0Ah to a monster 7.5Ah. The latter offers a whopping 420Wh of power in a portable format, while competitors’ step up to this capacity with belt or back-pack mounted options. The pack’s lithium cells are arranged in an arc shape for better cooling, allowing the high-speed charger to take even the largest of these packs from flat to full in under an hour.