Synopsys DesignWare PVT Subsystem Drives Performance, Power and Silicon Lifecycle Management on TSMC's N3 Process Technology

design-reuse.com
 2021-05-27

Real-Time Chip Insights Provide Optimized Device Utilization Throughout the Silicon Lifecycle for Leading Market Applications. In-chip sensing from Moortec, which is now a part of Synopsys, continues to be an essential element to achieve the highest levels of performance and reliability within today's advanced process technologies, underpinning optimization schemes, telemetry, and analytics. The IP within the subsystem is a foundational element of Synopsys' Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform. The SLM process begins with the placement of the in-chip sensors and PVT monitors deep within the chip. The data they provide facilitates a greater understanding of chip performance and power activity and enables the SLM platform's analytics engines to drive more detailed and precise optimizations at each stage of the semiconductor lifecycle, from the early design phase, through in-field mission mode operation.

www.design-reuse.com
