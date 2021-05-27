How 'Big Pizza' Mastered Logistics To Deliver Cheese Slices To the Masses

Tofu is a great base for all kinds of vegan cheese recipes, and it’s especially perfect if you have a cashew or other nut allergy. Even if you are just looking for a less-expensive cashew alternative, tofu helps to make a more affordable vegan cheese as well! We use this tofu cheese method to make everything from dairy-free cream cheese to vegan cheese sauce to cheesecake. You can use tofu cheeses on pizza or nachos, and the best part: It’s super easy to make. In this post, we’re going to share our best tofu cheese recipes as well as some tips and tricks for using our methods to make your own!