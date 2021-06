Head out to Maize Valley in Hartville for live music outdoors every Friday & Saturday!. Live music is coming back to Maize Valley for the summer of 2021 and we are so excited about the changes we have made! Our brand new stage is ready and we are moving the music outside for the summer! Musical acts will set up on the stage located behind Maize Valley, broadcasting their music up the grassy hillside where guests can sit on blankets or lawn chairs (bring your own). There will be a very limited number of tables available.