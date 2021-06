For fans of the deckbuilding genre, the one thing you might need to know about Roguebook is that it comes from the people behind Faeria, and also Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering. The latter fact is probably the bigger deal, to be fair, but I also had a lot of fun with Faeria, a fascinating deckbuilding game where you not only had to creature units, but also the very land they would be standing on.