These nations have more than just the Queen in common… How they look at this controversial marketing trick is similar as well. Illegal? No. Frowned upon? Not really. In all reality, buying followers on Instagram in Australia, Canada, or in the UK is similar to brewing a cup of tea. As in, it’s only as strong as you make it. Purchasing followers on Instagram can have a huge and beneficial impact on your account. Or, it could do absolutely nothing but waste your time and money. Which, really, is entirely up to you.