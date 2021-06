​​​​NEW DELHI: The outgoing West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is caught in the tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government, has landed in fresh trouble. Sources said that the central government is going to take disciplinary action against Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) on Monday. The Centre will also file a charge sheet against him, they said. — Bandyopadhyay's tenure as the Bengal chief secretary was due to end on May 31. On the TMC government's request, the Centre had granted him a three-month extension to ensure that the state's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and relief work for Cyclone Yaas aftermath are not hampered.