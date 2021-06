It’s the start of a new week, people are climbing out of their weekend slumber to kickstart their Mondays with energy and positivity, hoping to only align themselves with the good that is going on in the world. Except, there isn’t. What instead is going around is news of distress, death and crimes against women, out of which one was committed against a woman by the personnel of a famous actress – Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard Kumar Hegde. We know she has nothing to do but we state this to give you context. Kumar Hegde who has recently been arrested on account of allegedly cheating and raping his girlfriend.