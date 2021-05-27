Cancel
'Friends': The One With the Truth about Ross and Rachel

By Jill Serjeant
Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 18 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - After 10 years on the air and 17 years since the final episode, "Friends" still has its secrets, and one of the biggest was revealed on Thursday in a reunion special airing on HBO Max. The on-again, off-again romance between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green...

ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York and owned by Business Times Media Inc., is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

